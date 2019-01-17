West Ham Eye Ambitious Move for Roma Striker Edin Dzeko as Replacement for Marko Arnautovic

January 17, 2019

West Ham United have been linked with a possible move for Roma striker Edin Dzeko, as they look to find a replacement for wantaway star Marko Arnautovic in the January transfer window.

The Bosnian forward has scored seven goals in all competitions for I Giallorossi this season, yet has struggled to hold down a regular place in manager Eusebio Di Francesco's starting lineup.

Hammers top scorer Arnautovic appears all but certain to leave the club in the next two weeks after his agent blasted the club for not accepting a £35m offer from Chinese club Shanghai SIPG, highlighting that the Austrian wants to move away from the London Stadium.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Reports in the Daily Star suggest that Roma are willing to let Dzeko leave in the January transfer window as they look to revamp their squad ahead of the start of the second half of the Serie A season.

If the 32-year-old forward does move to West Ham, he would be reuniting with his former boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Dzeko featured regularly for the Chilean during his time in charge of Manchester City and scored 16 goals in the Premier League in the 2013/14 season, helping his side beat Liverpool to the title in dramatic fashion.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Alongside the likely departure of Arnautovic, West Ham could also lose experienced striker Javier Hernandez to Spanish side Valencia, as the Mexican has been linked with a loan move to La Liga. However, West Ham are likely to resist a deal for the former Manchester United poacher.

Any possible deal involving Dzeko for the Hammers will face considerable competition from clubs across Europe with Everton also thought to be keeping tabs on the Bosnian's current situation at Roma.

