Chelsea 'Prepared to Offer' Callum Hudson-Odoi £70k-Per-Week to Stop Bayern Munich Transfer

By 90Min
January 18, 2019

Chelsea are reportedly ready to 'go all in' with a huge new contract offer for 18-year-old home grown winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Blues are looking to tempt the youngster to stay at the club and snub strong interest from German heavyweights Bayern Munich. Bayern are believed to have already offered £35m for Hudson-Odoi, meeting Chelsea's rumoured asking price for the youngster, while the player was reported earlier this week to have rejected the latest offer of a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

But Chelsea still appear determined to keep Hudson-Odoi, with the Daily Mail claiming that he will now be offered an enormous financial incentive to stay.

It is said that Hudson-Odoi, who only celebrated his 18th birthday in November, will be offered terms worth £50,000-per-week, possibly rising to £70,000 if he hits 'certain targets'.

Even at his tender age, the teenager is allegedly earning £22,000 each week as it is. But Chelsea are seemingly so determined not to lose him that they are willing to make him one of the highest paid teenagers anywhere in the world.

Whether Hudson-Odoi will accept the supposed deal remains to be seen. The reason he reportedly wants to join Bayern is because he feels he is more likely to get regular game time than at Chelsea.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Hudson-Odoi has seen firsthand the way that fellow Under-17 World Cup winner Jadon Sancho's career has taken off after leaving Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

He has at least been increasingly involved with the Chelsea first team in recent weeks. Although he is yet to start a Premier League game, Hudson-Odoi has called upon by manager Maurizio Sarri to start Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup games.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message