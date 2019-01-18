Georginio Wijnaldum Reveals He's Hopeful of Being Fit for Liverpool's Clash With Crystal Palace

By 90Min
January 18, 2019

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum claims he is hoping to be fit for Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace this weekend, despite concerns that a knee problem would keep him on the sidelines. 

The Dutch midfielder managed 90 minutes in the 1-0 win over Brighton last weekend, but over the week it emerged that he was suffering with a knee injury that was likely to keep him out for the Palace game at the very least. 

28-year-old Wijnaldum, however, says he is on the mend and he's hopeful of being fit to take on a Palace side that recently defeated title rivals Manchester City.

"I’m good now. For a few days I had pain in my knee, now it’s getting better," Wijnaldum said in an interview with Premier League Today.

"We have to look what the days will bring and hopefully I can play on Saturday. We will see what will happen."

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

The 28-year-old's form has been one of the major highlights of Liverpool's stellar campaign so far, especially so since he was largely expected to lose his starting spot to one of Fabinho or Naby Keita, who both arrived in the summer transfer window.

He has maintained his place in the starting lineup, however, adapting his game to fit in with Jurgen Klopp's more reserved tactical approach - keeping Keita, Fabinho, James Milner and Jordan Henderson fully on their toes in the battle for a regular starting berth.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

That midfield competition has served Klopp's side well so far, as they sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League. The Reds will look to heap the pressure on defending champions Manchester City once more with a win over Palace on Saturday. 

