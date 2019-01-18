Huddersfield Fans Want Slavisa Jokanovic Appointment as Terriers Close in on Next Coach

Huddersfield Town look set to appoint Borussia Dortmund's Under-23 coach Jan Siewert as David Wagner's successor, despite Terriers' supporters appealing for the appointment of former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

The Terriers have been on the lookout for a new man at the helm following Wagner's decision to step down as manager on Monday, in the aftermath of Huddersfield's 0-0 draw at Cardiff.

Now, the Mirror is reporting that club owner Dean Hoyle has found the German's successor, as 36-year-old fellow countryman Jan Siewert will leave his role as Dortmund's Under-23 coach to take the reins at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield close on Borussia Dortmund U23 coach Jan Siewert as new manager https://t.co/WsHd3d93Pj pic.twitter.com/qv9Y4m5Vwq — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 18, 2019

However, Huddersfield supporters have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions on who their next manager should be, with ex-Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic the outstanding favourite, having been sacked by the Cottagers last November.

Many fans are resigned to relegation this season, and would back Jokanovic's appointment, with the Serbian having achieved promotion from the Championship with Fulham last season, and Watford in 2015.

Slavisa Jokanovic is an early frontrunner. He played fantastic football with Fulham, and was extremely unfortunate the way things turned out for him. I just wonder who will take the job knowing there is a relegation coming to their CV 🤔 #htafc — GamerJamesFM (@GamerJamesFM) January 15, 2019

With Hudson not having the license to manage full time in the premier league. We can’t appoint him.. if a manager has been selected already.. this must of been going on in the background for some time.. really do hope it’s slavisa jokanovic #Htafc — Kieran Clarke (@kieranclarke2) January 15, 2019

@WYSdaily I would like to see slavisa Jokanovic as next huddersfield town boss — Tom Maiden 🇬🇧 (@tom121882751) January 15, 2019

Jokanovic or Karanka for me due to there Championship experience. However Jan Siewert would be a typical Huddersfield appointment and I’d be happy with it tbh. Look at 2 former Dortmund II managers. Wagner and Farke. They’ve done very well. — Talking Town (@TalkingTown_) January 15, 2019

No one is going to fill the void left by David Wagner but Jokanović would do a blinding job in the championship next season. #htafc — Michael Foster (@michaelfoster93) January 15, 2019

With the announcement on Sunday for htafc next manager you would have to think it is slavisa jokanovic. Fits the bill perfectly — Luke Haigh (@LHaighy26) January 15, 2019

Jokanović only man imo .Rip us a new one in the championship on more than one occassion ,plays attacking football #htafc — Mike (@Terrier7n2) January 15, 2019

Can't see past Jokanovic. Already out of a job, and seems the obvious choice for a Championship promotion push. https://t.co/KyYE6Nmx5g — Dominic White (@domwhite8) January 15, 2019

It has to be Jokanovic. It makes total sense #htafc — j'bö (@bollski87) January 15, 2019

I’d take Jokanovic in a heart beat. Plays exciting football and knows the championship. — Jason Brant (@JaseBrant) January 14, 2019

Jokanovic was the right choice for me. — Bevan Boy🌹 (@mac123_m) January 15, 2019

The club announced on Tuesday that they would reveal their new boss after Sunday's Premier League encounter with Manchester City, however it now appears clear who the man to take charge will be.

Wagner left the club rooted to the bottom of the table, eight points adrift of safety having mustered just two wins all season. With relegation all but inevitable, Terriers' fans will hope the imminent appointment of Siewert will prove fruitful, despite not being many supporter's first choice.