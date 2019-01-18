Huddersfield vs Manchester City Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Resurgent Manchester City travel to managerless Huddersfield in the Premier League on Sunday aiming to close the gap on leaders Liverpool.

After back to back defeats before 2019, Pep Guardiola's outfit have responded with three consecutive wins, including a precious victory over the Reds on matchday 21.



In contrast, their opponents Huddersfield have endured a quite miserable time in their second top flight campaign, culminating in the departure of David Wagner as they attempt an unlikely upset.

A win for City could lift them to within a point of the summit should Liverpool lose to Crystal Palace on Saturday, whilst the Terriers could climb off the bottom of the table depending on other results.

Check out 90min's preview below.

Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Sunday 20 January What Time Is Kick Off? 13:30 (BST) Where Is It Played? John Smith's Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Andre Marriner

Team News

Amid reports of an imminent managerial replacement, current caretaker boss Mark Hudson will take charge for the visit of the reigning champions.

However, he'll be without Aaron Mooy once again, while midfield duo Danny Williams and Abdelhamid Sabiri are long-term absentees.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is a doubt for the trip to Yorkshire with a muscle injury, after missing their last three competitive fixtures.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has been handed a huge boost with Benjamin Mendy expected to take part in full training next week, following a torrid injury spell that's seen the defender miss the last 13 league games.

Predicted Lineups







Huddersfield Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Jorgensen, Schindler, Kongolo, Durm; Hogg, Puncheon, Billing, Pritchard; Depoitre. Manchester City Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Danilo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D.Silva; Sterling, Sane, Aguero.

Head to Head Record

Huddersfield are yet to taste victory in three top flight encounters with City, following their promotion from the Championship in 2017.



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Terriers were blown away in the corresponding fixture in August, Sergio Aguero grabbing a hat-trick on the way to a 6-1 thrashing at the Etihad.



Recent Form

Sitting on 11 points, Town are in serious danger of breaking all the records for the wrong reasons. Having netted just 13 goals so far, they're well on their way to recording the lowest amount scored in the top flight for an entire campaign, which currently belongs to Derby in 2007/08 (20).

However, a change in management can bring much needed optimism in what's left of the January transfer window, as chairman Dean Hoyle seeks reinforcements ahead of a critical period.

🗣️"The bond between the players & the fans is something you had to experience to believe.



"I’d like to thank every player for their efforts on the pitch; ultimately, they are the ones who had to go out onto the grass & make this possible."



➡️https://t.co/QqLSoJgkfN #htafc (AT) pic.twitter.com/0DHr295diq — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) January 15, 2019

Meanwhile, after a mini blip that saw the Citizens suffer three defeats in five, they've seemingly shaken off their December blues.

Nineteen goals in their last three outings, including a 9-0 blitz over Burton in the Carabao Cup, has installed a new wave of confidence as they look to complete the double over their diminished opponents.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures.

Huddersfield Manchester City Cardiff City 0-0 Huddersfield (12/1) Manchester City 3-0 Wolves (14/1) Bristol City 1-0 Huddersfield (5/1) Manchester City 9-0 Burton (9/1) Huddersfield 1-2 Burnley (2/1) Manchester City 7-0 Rotherham (6/1) Fulham 1-0 Huddersfield (29/12) Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool (3/1) Manchester United 3-1 Huddersfield (26/12) Southampton 1-3 Manchester City (30/12)

Prediction



After narrowing the gap to four points, City know they can't afford to lose more ground on Jurgen Klopp's outfit if they're to successfully defend their Premier League crown.

But whilst Huddersfield continue in free-fall, they pushed the champions all the way in last season's encounter - losing out to a Raheem Sterling late winner.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Should Guardiola's outfit find their opponents in stubborn mood, they possess more than enough quality from the bench to change proceedings.