Manchester United Target Eder Militao Set for Real Madrid as Reports of 'Verbal Agreemeent' Emerge

Long reported Manchester United target Eder Militao looks to have 'verbally agreed' a move to Real Madrid this week, as reports in Portugal claim last season's Champions League winners have acted fast to secure his signature.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a stellar debut year in Portugal after joining from Sao Paulo in the summer, quickly becoming a first team regular at the heart of their defence, and his displays had inspired rumoured interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as United and Real.

Eder Militão vs Sporting CP



1 tackle won

4 interceptions

5 clearances

1 blocked shot

5 aerials won



Brazilian Beast. The best defender in Portugal. 🔵🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/1EcR8DfOaC — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) January 12, 2019

It appears it's the latter who will get the deal over the line, however, as Portuguese outlet SporTV say that Real have moved to trigger his release clause, thought to be around £44m, and will see him join at the end of the season.

There had been talk of Porto negotiating significant new terms that would have seen the clause rise significantly, but it seems even the club themselves have been beaten to the punch by the La Liga giants.

Of the fee, 13.5% - around £6m - will go to Sao Paulo, but it still sees the Portuguese side net a staggering profit on the £3.5m they paid to sign him less than a year ago.





United's focus seems as if it will now have to turn to other central defensive targets, of which many have been reported over the last few months as they look to upgrade on their current partnership of Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof.

Their failure to sign a new centre-back in the summer was one of the dominating stories early in the season, with Jose Mourinho publicly calling out the United board for their transfer shortcomings prior to his departure last month, and they have since been linked with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly among a host of other defenders.