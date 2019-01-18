Pep Guardiola Admits Man City Have '3 or 4' Targets to Replace Midfielder Fernandinho

By 90Min
January 18, 2019

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that the club have looked at a number of midfield options ahead of their desire to replace Fernandinho. 

City's veteran Brazilian has been a crucial part of the Etihad side's success in recent years, and has played more than 250 times since his move from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

With the midfielder now 33, Guardiola admitted City needed to find a replacement, and outlined the kind of profile that the club were looking out for.


He said (as quoted by Goal): "It's so difficult to find. He (Fernandinho) knows the Premier League, after three years together here, he knows everything and that's so important.


"We need a guy who has physicality, can read where our spaces are to attack. As many things as he can do, the better. It’s not easy to find one player who can do everything. We've seen many. There are three or four we are looking at, searching for that position."


Guardiola also confirmed that City were in the market for another left-back, but insisted that his side had coped admirably in the long-term absence of France international Benjamin Mendy.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"We survived well last season, this season too. But we are thinking about that yeah. I cannot assure you as I'm delighted with the players I have, but we are going to look at that option."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message