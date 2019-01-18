Solskjaer Delivers Alexis Sanchez Fitness Update & Urges Man Utd to Keep Attacking Opponents

By 90Min
January 18, 2019

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained that he hopes to have Alexis Sanchez available for Saturday's Premier League meeting with Brighton after the Chilean forward was forced to miss the game against Tottenham through injury.

Having only recently returned from a hamstring problem, Sanchez limped out of the FA Cup third round win over Reading earlier this month. But after a week of training he will be included against the Seagulls as long as there are no further problems before the game.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Alexis has trained all week, so hopefully he comes through the session today and will be available," Solskjaer said at his weekly press conference, via ManUtd.com.

"He is a player who loves to play football, it doesn't matter who you are, you want to play football. And he's been hindered by injury. I know all about injuries and how frustrating that can be and how eager you are to get back," the boss, who saw his career curtailed by injury, added.

Solskjaer has inspired confidence at United since taking over on an interim basis from sacked former boss Jose Mourinho last month and is aiming for a seventh win from seven.

"You go into every single game at Manchester United, as a player or a manager, thinking you're going to win. That's just the nature of this club," he said, adding that games like Brighton are even more of a test for the players than against the likes of Spurs.

"We've had six good games but the next one is always the important one. Everyone said about Tottenham being the test - I don't think that is the test in the respect of attitude, because you know the players are going to be up for that.

"I want the players to be confident, but I don't want them to be complacent and take their foot off the pedal. That's a big difference for me.

"I want them going in there full of confidence, taking people on, playing, running, passing forward, getting the crowd with them because that's what it's about."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message