West Ham Midfielder Grady Diangana Signs New Long-Term Contract With Hammers

West Ham midfielder Grady Diangana has signed a new long-term contract with the club until 2025.

Diangana joined the Hammers as a ten-year-old and has become the second academy prospect in recent weeks, after Declan Rice, to sign a new deal at the London Stadium.

Having made 15 appearances since his senior debut last September, Diangana revealed his delight at securing his future with his boyhood club.





He said (as quoted by the club's official website ): "I am very excited to know that my future is here for the next six years. I’m really excited to show the world and the fans at London Stadium what I can do.

“It’s a challenge. I want to prove to everyone what I can do. I want to show everyone what I can do and why I deserve to be here.



Michael Steele/GettyImages

“I’m very grateful to everyone in the Academy. To every manager and all my team-mates that I’ve played with since I’ve been here. It’s really a journey because you get the highs and you get some lows, but all in all it makes you become a better player and a better person.”

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini added his satisfaction at seeing Diangana's progress in the Premier League , and tipped him to have a bright and successful career with the Hammers.

Pellegrini said: "He has made great progress since the beginning of the season and deserves the opportunity he has been given. As I have said previously, I have trust in Grady because he is a clever, intelligent player who always has a good solution with the ball.

Grady Diangana completed six take-ons vs. Burnley this weekend; no player has managed more in a single Premier League game so far this season.



Turning some heads at the London Stadium. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8TNzd1amTD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 4, 2018

“Like Declan Rice, he is still a young player with many years of football ahead of him and still much to learn about the game. However, if he keeps working hard and showing the dedication and willingness to learn that I have seen this season, then he can have a very successful career."