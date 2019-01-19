Arsenal will host Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 19 in the Premier League.

Arsenal's two-game winning streak was snapped last week with a 1–0 loss to West Ham. Defender Declan Rice scored West Ham's only goal of the game, shutting out Aresenal for the win.

Chelsea defeated Newcastle, 2–1, in their most recent match. Pedro netted an early goal for Chelsea, which was followed up with a second score by Willian at the 57-minute mark.

How to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: UNIVERSO

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TVor anytime, anywhere here.