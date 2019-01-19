Bournemouth 2-0 West Ham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Cherries Defeat Lacklustre Hammers

Bournemouth earned their first win in four games on Saturday afternoon, as they beat West Ham 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

It was a dull first half on the South Coast, as neither side had a shot on target - although Bournemouth had the ball in the back of the net, only for the linesman to rule it out for offside.

West Ham should've taken the lead three minutes after the restart, but Andy Carroll blazed the ball over the bar from just a yard out in one of the misses of the season.



Bournemouth finally broke the deadlock after 54 minutes. Callum Wilson gave the Cherries the lead, as his fantastic strike flew into the top corner in style.

The Cherries made sure of the three points in additional time, as David Brooks squared the ball for Andy King who fired the ball home to secure all three points.



BOURNEMOUTH

Key Talking Point



Bournemouth were not at their best, but they got the job done in a huge win for Eddie Howe's side. Earning their first win in four league games, the Cherries were clinical and efficient, as they dispatched Manuel Pellegrini's side at the Vitality.

It was a great result for Eddie Howe's side after a tough Christmas period, who will be delighted with the victory. It was a deserved result for Bournemouth as they fought hard and played good football to secure a crucial three points.



Player Ratings







Starting XI: Boruc (6); Smith (6), Ake (7), Cook (6), Clyne (6); Fraser (7), Lerma (6), Gosling (6), Brooks (7); Wilson (7*), King (6).





Substitutes: Stanislas (6), Daniels (N/A), Mousset (N/A).



STAR MAN - It was Callum Wilson who made the difference on the South Coast, as his fantastic strike secured a huge win for Bournemouth. He had a very solid game and was key for the Cherries, but being brought off for a possible injury was an unpleasant sight.





WORST PLAYER - There was not one player for Bournemouth who truly stood out for the wrong reason, but Dan Gosling was surprisingly quiet in the centre of midfield. He wasn't poor, but could've possibly had more of an impact on the game.

WEST HAM

Key Talking Poin

An uneventful first half showed West Ham were clearly missing star man Marko Arnautovic. Rumoured to be soon leaving for China, the Austrian's effect on the game was clearly missing as it took the Hammers until the 79th minute to get a shot on target.

The average positions of West Ham's players in the first half summed up the game, with no one in the final third. The Hammers just didn't have the cutting edge or attacking desire on Saturday, and if Arnautovic does leave then they will definitely be needing a solid replacement.



Player Ratings







Starting XI: Fabianski (7); Cresswell (6), Ogbonna (6), Diop (6), Zabaleta (7*); Rice (6), Noble (6); Anderson (6), Nasri (6), Antonio (5); Carroll (5).







Substitutes: Snodgrass (6), Hernandez (6)



STAR MAN - There were few strong performances for West Ham, but Pablo Zabaleta put in a good effort at the back. He was there to clean up a lot of chances for the Hammers on numerous occasions, but it wasn't enough in a poor overall performance.







WORST PLAYER - Leading the line for West Ham, Andy Carroll was very poor. Making his first Premier League start of the season, he made little impact and missed an absolute sitter from just a yard out, being substituted soon after in a poor performance up front.



Looking Ahead



Bournemouth have 11 days off before their next big challenge, as they welcome Chelsea to the Vitality Stadium. They then take a trip to Wales on 2nd February, facing struggling Cardiff City.

West Ham have an FA Cup fourth round tie next weekend, as they face a trip to League One side AFC Wimbledon next Saturday. They are back in league action three days later, when they play Wolves at Molineux.

