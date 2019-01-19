How to Watch France vs. USWNT Friendly Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch France vs. USA in a friendly on Saturday, Jan. 19.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 19, 2019

The U.S. women's national team travels to play the French team in a friendly Saturday at Stade Oceane in La Havre, France. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET.

The USWNT last played Canada in the Concacaf Women's Championship. The U.S. won 2–0 and the team has now won eight of the last nine Concacaf Women's Championships in which it has taken part. Before taking on Canada, the U.S. advanced past Panama, Mexico Trinidad & Tobago in group match play and Jamaica in the semifinals. 

The USWNT next faces Spain on Tuesday, and the team will return to France for the World Cup in June.

WAHLJulie Ertz on World Cup Prep, Losing Teeth and Her Power-Couple Husband, Zach

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, Univision Deportes USA

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match with a subscription to Fox Sports Go.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

      Modal message