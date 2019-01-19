Genoa vs Milan Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Genoa host Milan on Monday night in the Serie A, coming into the game with one win in five as they look for what would be a moral boosting victory.
Milan themselves will be looking to turn things around after a defeat in the Supercoppa Italiana to Juventus on Wednesday.
The visitors will be hoping to overtake Lazio in fourth if results go their way as they continue their fight to qualify for the Champions League next season and, with Roma only one point behind the Rossoneri, a win is crucial to keep their hopes of a top four finish alive.
Check out 90min's preview of the game below.
Where to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Monday 21 January
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|14:00 (GMT)
|Where Is It Played?
|Luigi Ferraris
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|Eleven Sports 1
|Referee?
|Daniele Orsato
Team News
Predicted Lineups
|Milan
|Donnarumma; Abate, Zapata, Mussacchio, Rodriguez; Bakayako, Paqueta, Cahlanoglu; Castillejo, Cutrone, Suso.
|Genoa
|Radu; Biraschi, Romero, Criscito; Rolon, Romulo, Lazovic, Hiljemark, Bessa; Kouame, Favilli.
Head to Head Record
Recent Form
|Genoa
|Milan
|Genoa 0-0 Fiorentina (29/12)
|Milan 0-1 Juventus (16/1)
|Genoa 0-1 Cagliari (26/12)
|Milan 2-0 Sampdoria (12/1)
|Genoa 3-1 Atalanta (22/12)
|Milan 2-1 SPAL (29/12)
|Genoa 2-3 Roma (16/12)
|Milan 0-0 Frosinone (26/12)
|Genoa 1-1 SPAL (9/12)
|Milan 0-1 Fiorentina (22/12)
Prediction
Milan will look to gain some confidence with a win away from home on Monday night. However, going off the result from earlier in the season when Milan just edged Genoa 2-1, it should be a tight game.
All things considered, Gennaro Gattuso's side have enough to come away with the win, but it won't be easy.