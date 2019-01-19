Jurgen Klopp Admits He Doesn't Care About Rival Fans Rooting Against Liverpool's Title Bid

By 90Min
January 19, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted his surprise at fans of rival teams not wanting the Reds to win the league, but says he doesn't waste his time thinking about it.

Since disappointment in last season's Champions League final, Liverpool have been in impressive form and look to be in pole position in the title race. Klopp's men have lost just once all season, with that defeat coming at the Etihad earlier in January. 

However, fans of other Premier League teams have been vocal on social media about how they are rooting against Liverpool's title challenge. 

Klopp was seemingly unaware of such a movement, but he responded to those wishing for Liverpool's downfall. 

“I love winning because of winning and not because someone else has to lose,” Klopp said as reported by the Independent. “I cannot take a personal boost from winning and thinking they lost. I am not like that."


"If people think like that and gain something out of the fact that we will not win the league, I feel for them. I cannot use them for motivation because they are not people I am interested in to be honest. It is a waste of time for me to think of anybody losing something.”

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

“If you win it, you win it and you deserve to,” he continued. “Congratulations. Carry on. That is how I see it. 

"Unfortunately, I don’t know enough people in England and the people I do know even if they are Evertonians and know me personally they think if not us then you can win it: it is still Liverpool. 

"I don’t know who thinks like that about us, but probably in Manchester there are not a lot of Liverpool supporters.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message