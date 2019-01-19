Jurgen Klopp Reveals Why He Isn't Thinking About Extending Contract at Liverpool Yet

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says he is not thinking about signing a new long-term contract at Anfield, adding that any talk over an extension will be put on the back burner until at least 2020.

The former Borussia Dortmund head coach signed a six-year deal in 2016 just one year after he was first appointed as Brendan Rodgers' successor.

But Klopp is adamant that he will not follow the trend of first-team players signing new deals this season, the most recent of which was Trent Alexander-Arnold, but instead will wait until after the 2019/20 season to discuss his future.

"I would be really happy if they didn't come now because I don't want to think about it," Klopp said, quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"I have a long time, there will be a lot of changes before [the end of my contract] but I don't want to think about it at the moment. I am completely in this year and next year and then we will see."

Recently, Huddersfield Town's former manager David Wagner has been linked with a move to Liverpool, where he would likely take up a coaching role under his good friend Klopp.

However, Liverpool's manager refused to be drawn into speculation surrounding Wagner, jokingly adding that he is envious that Wagner can now take a sabbatical until the end of the season.

"Dave is a manager and we don't need a manager," he added. "I would love to work with him someday but we are too young for that and he is especially too young.

"That we share a kind of office, there is no reason for that and I am really happy for him for the next five months he can have a holiday. I am a bit jealous as well but happy for him!"