Juventus vs Chievo: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Juventus will round off this weekend's Serie A action when they welcome last-placed Chievo to the Allianz Stadium on Monday night, with the hosts looking to tighten their stranglehold on the Italian top flight.

The Old Lady will be buoyed by Wednesday's Supercoppa victory over Milan, which secured their first piece of silverware for the season. They currently sit nine points clear atop the Serie A standings.

Check out 90min's preview of Monday's David versus Goliath clash below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Monday 21st January What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 GMT Where Is it Played? Allianz Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 1 UK Referee? TBC

Team News

Juve are likely to remain without four key players for Monday's clash after Mario Mandzukic, Andrea Barzagli, Juan Cuadrado and Medhi Benatia all missed out on their Supercoppa win through injury. Miralem Pjanic is suspended.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Chievo manager Domenico Di Carlo is blessed with a near-fully fit squad to select from for Monday's game, with goalkeeper Andrea Seculin, defender Federico Barba and midfielder Joel Obi the only likely absentees.

Predicted Lineups

Juventus Szczęsny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Bentancur, Can, Matuidi; Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo Chievo Sorrentino; Depaoli, Bani, Rossettini, Barba; Radovanovic, Hetemaj, Giaccherini, Birsa; Dordevic, Pellissier

Head to Head Record

These two sides last met on the opening day of this Serie A campaign where they played out a thriller, with a 93rd minute strike from Federico Bernardeschi being the difference on the day, the game finishing 3-2.

The late drama was overshadowed somewhat by the introduction of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Italian top flight, as the Portuguese superstar made his Juventus debut on the day, but was denied his dream goal by a determined Chievo defence.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Recent Form

Juventus have enjoyed an unparalleled start to the 2018/19 season and remain the only team in Europe's top five leagues to still be unbeaten in domestic football this year.

As is often the way in Serie A, no side have conceded fewer goals than Juventus, who go into this weekend's football nine points clear of Napoli who currently sit in second place.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Chievo have suffered contrasting fortunes to those of Juventus this season as they currently prop the table up in last place, having won just one of their first 19 games and remain a long way off the 40 points they notched last season.

That solitary win did come last time out against fellow strugglers Frosinone, but it will take a miracle if the Serie A minnows are to topple the best club in Italian football.

Here's how each team performed in their last five fixtures:

Juventus Chievo Juventus 1-0 Milan (16/1) Chievo 1-0 Frosinone (29/12) Bologna 0-2 Juventus (12/1) Sampdoria 2-0 Chievo (26/12) Juventus 2-1 Sampdoria (29/12) Chievo 1-1 Inter (22/12) Atalanta 2-2 Juventus (26/12) SPAL 0-0 Chievo (16/12) Juventus 1-0 Roma (22/12) Parma 1-1 Chievo (9/12)

Prediction

Not only will Chievo be buoyed by the fact they put two past this stubborn Juventus defence on the opening day, but after winning their first game of the season before the winter break they should be raring to go.

However, Juventus have proven to be one of the hardest teams to beat across the continent this season and Massimiliano Allegri will be confident of notching his 18th league win of the campaign against Chievo on Monday night.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages