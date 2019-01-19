Liverpool Fans Shocked Trent Alexander-Arnold 'in Contention' to Face Crystal Palace Despite Injury

By 90Min
January 19, 2019

Despite appearing to sustain an injury in the warm up prior to Liverpool's recent Premier League win against Brighton, Trent Alexander-Arnold played the full game at the Amex Stadium, perhaps to his detriment. 

The 20-year-old was subsequently ruled out for a month following the game with a knee injury, as Jurgen Klopp already has to contend with injuries in defence to Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren, while Joel Matip has only recently returned from a broken collarbone. 

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

News of the injury to the England international hasn't stopped Klopp suggesting he could feature against Palace however, just seven days after picking up the knock.

Speaking to the club's official website, Klopp said: "Gini and Trent, we will decide day by day. It’s of course not cool.

"The exceptional part of that story is that they both played 90 minutes [at Brighton]. The whole world saw what happened to Trent – what a boy, unbelievable. We played the game and afterwards we got the information that he had [an injury].

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"Nothing happened during the game, it was all stable and good. It was just what happened before the game; adrenaline is obviously an interesting thing, it gives you the opportunity to do a bit more than you would expect. We will see.

"For both, it will be really, really close for tomorrow. I don’t want to close any doors before anybody tells me I have to."

News that Alexander-Arnold could be available for the game at Anfield has certainly got Liverpool fans talking, who have been reacting to the news on Twitter: 

While Alexander-Arnold's part in the upcoming Premier League game against Crystal Palace is up for the debate, there was better news for the full-back in the shape of a new long-term contract with his boyhood club until 2024. 

Alexander-Arnold has become Liverpool's first-choice right-back under Klopp and has made 22 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring once and providing three assists. 

Liverpool can open up a seven-point lead over Manchester City should they beat Palace at Anfield, as the Reds look to claim their first league title since 1989. 

