Manchester United will host Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday, Jan. 19 in the Premier League.

Man United secured their sixth straight victory last weekend when they defeated Tottenham 1–0. Marcus Rashford netted one 44 minutes in for Man United to take the win.

Brighton fell to Liverpool, 1–0, in their most recent match. Shutout by Liverpool, Brighton wasn't able to overcome Mohamed Salah's score.

How to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV.

