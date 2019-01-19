Mauricio Pochettino Floats Midfielder as 'Messi-Style' Makeshift Striker in Harry Kane Absence

By 90Min
January 19, 2019

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he could use Dele Alli as a makeshift striker in a similar way to Lionel Messi at Barcelona, in the absence of Harry Kane. 

The north London club are without star striker Kane until early March after he sustained an ankle injury against Manchester United, while Son Heung-min is away on international duty for South Korea for the Asia Cup. 

With their options somewhat depleted up front, Pochettino - who was recently in attendance during Barca's 3-0 win against Levante in the Copa del Rey where Messi played as a 'false nine' - suggested that Alli could operate in a similar role to that of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

As quoted by The Mail, Pochettino said: "I was watching Barcelona and the striker was Leo Messi.

"You can play Llorente, you can play Dele Alli, you can play Erik Lamela, you can play [youth-team players] Kazaiah Sterling, Troy Parrott. You can play many, many players.

"Look, Chelsea played against us with Eden Hazard like a striker, when Olivier Giroud was on the bench and Alvaro Morata was out of the squad."

Despite only being 22 years old, Alli, who has four goals and six assists in all competitions this season, will shoulder a lot of the pressure for Spurs in an attacking sense in the absence of both Kane and Son, although Pochettino insisted the midfielder has already proven he can manage the expectancy placed on him. 

He added: "He is one of the most exciting youngsters at his age. He is one of the best, if not the best. All that he has achieved, it is amazing when you compare it with other players. I think the contribution of Dele Alli is massive in the last few years. Massive.

"After the Tranmere game in the FA Cup, all the headlines were for Fernando Llorente. I need to give Llorente the opportunity to play, no? I am not going to worry about that."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Next for Tottenham is a London derby away to Fulham this weekend, and could find themselves fourth in the Premier League by the time they kick off should Chelsea win against Arsenal. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message