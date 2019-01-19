American Tim Weah made an instant impact in his debut with Celtic on Saturday, scoring in the 83rd minute as Celtic defeated Airdrieonians 3-0 in the Scottish Cup.

The 18-year-old played his first game with Celtic on Saturday. Weah announced he would leave PSG on a six-month loan in December after spending much of the Ligue 1 season as a reserve.

Watch Weah's first goal with Celtic below:

Tim Weah starting off strong for Celtic



The 18-year-old forward came on as a sub in his debut and scored just 15 minutes later



(via: @CelticFC)

Weah played in eight games with the United States Men's National Team in 2018. He scored against Bolivia in May, his lone USMNT goal.