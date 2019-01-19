Weah is with Celtic while on loan from PSG
American Tim Weah made an instant impact in his debut with Celtic on Saturday, scoring in the 83rd minute as Celtic defeated Airdrieonians 3-0 in the Scottish Cup.
The 18-year-old played his first game with Celtic on Saturday. Weah announced he would leave PSG on a six-month loan in December after spending much of the Ligue 1 season as a reserve.
Weah played in eight games with the United States Men's National Team in 2018. He scored against Bolivia in May, his lone USMNT goal.