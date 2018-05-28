The kids are getting the chance to play on Monday in Pennsylvania.

The U.S. men's national team returns to action with the first of three friendlies in a two-week span, taking on Bolivia at the Philadelphia Union's Talen Energy Stadium, and interim coach Dave Sarachan is unleashing a number of the younger, rising stars in the program from the start.

Sarachan has taken a more conservative approach in his few matches as manager. But with 19-year-old Christian Pulisic–who scored his first career USA goal against Bolivia two years ago to the day–making his return for the first time since the fateful night that sealed the USA's failed World Cup qualifying campaign, he's opted to choose a number of teenagers to start with him.

Tim Weah (18), Josh Sargent (18) and Weston McKennie (19) are all in a new-look XI, as are first-cap-earners Alex Bono, Erik Palmer-Brown and Antonee Robinson, as the USA continues to turn the page ahead of a new four-month cycle.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here is the USA's lineup:

The boys in 🔴⚪️&🔵. Here's how our young squad will line up for #USAvBOL.



Lineup notes » https://t.co/hXJivOtHZ6 pic.twitter.com/nfdOsDJcRT — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) May 28, 2018

The USA returns to action on June 2 against Ireland in Dublin, before wrapping up this camp on June 9 vs. France in Lyon. Sarachan is expected to make numerous roster changes before the Americans take off for Europe.

Here are the rosters for both sides:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge)

DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Matthew Olosunde (Manchester United), Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City), Antonee Robinson (Everton), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Joe Corona (Club América), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland), Julian Green (Stuttgart), Alejandro Guido (Club Tijuana), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Keaton Parks (Benfica), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)

FORWARDS: Andrija Novakovich (Reading), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen)

BOLIVIA

GOALKEEPERS: Carlos Lampe (Huachipato), Guillermo Vizcarra (Hapoel Ra'anana)

DEFENDERS: Carlos Añez (Oriente Petrolero), Oscar Baldomar (Universitario de Sucre), Cristian Coimbra (Blooming), Luis Haquim (Oriente Petrolero), Gustavo Olguin (Oriente Petrolero), Jesus Sagredo (Blooming), Jose Sagredo (Blooming)

MIDFIELDERS: Danny Bejarano (Panteolikos FC), Rodrigo Borda (Universitario de Sucre), Leandro Maygua (Universitario de Sucre), Sergio Moruno (Aurora), Edson Perez (Nacional Potosi), Miguel Quiroga (Nacional Potosi), Juan Ribera (Oriente Petrolero), Rodrigo Rodriguez (Oriente Petrolero), Luis Jose Vargas (Blooming)

FORWARDS: Bruno Miranda (DC United), Hector Ronaldo Sanchez (Oriente Petrolero), Leonardo Vaca (Blooming) Rodrigo Vargas (Karpaty FC)