Barcelona Set to Drop January Interest in Former Arsenal Forward Carlos Vela

By 90Min
January 20, 2019

Barcelona will not pursue the signature of Carlos Vela as they continue their search for attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window.

The departure of Munir El Haddadi to Sevilla has left La Liga champions short of depth in their striking ranks, with only Luis Suarez remaining as a recognised senior centre forward at the Camp Nou.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have subsequently been linked with numerous attacking targets to provide cover for the Uruguayan superstar. Former Arsenal forward Vela has been linked with a move to fill the attacking void but, according to Mundo Deportivo, the Mexican will not be pursued by Barca.

The 29-year-old currently plays for Los Angeles FC and has scored an impressive 14 goals in 28 MLS appearances for his side, having moved to the United States last year.

The former Arsenal prospect is well accustomed to La Liga, having spent six years with Real Sociedad after enjoying a previously successful one-year spell in Spain on loan from the Gunners.

Vela notched 69 goals in 252 La Liga appearances during his time with the Basque side but, according to the report, Barcelona will not make a move for the Mexican due to concerns over his ability to provide a ‘guaranteed’ goal scoring threat.

It is suggested that Valverde’s side have reservations over Vela’s ability to make a competitive return to the top level in both La Liga and the Champions League, having spent time in the less intense environment of the MLS.

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is also said to have been among Barcelona’s list of targets, though the former Real Madrid star is reportedly closer to joining La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

Barca are, though, in search of a striker who has similar previous experience of the Spanish top flight, with Tottenham’s Fernando Llorente another option.

The Spurs forward previously starred under Valverde at former club Athletic Bilbao, though the report notes that Harry Kane’s injury setback would make a deal for the Tottenham outcast unlikely.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

It is suggested that any potential arrival at the Camp Nou this month would have to be on a loan deal, with the Catalan giants operating on a limited budget in the current transfer window.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message