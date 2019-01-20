Claude Puel Slams 'Naive' Leicester After Suffering Last Gasp Loss at Wolves

January 20, 2019

Leicester manager Claude Puel was left scathing at his side's defensive display in their stoppage time defeat at Wolves on Saturday.

Despite equalising late on through Wes Morgan, the Foxes were unable to hang onto a point as Diogo Jota stole maximum points in a seven-goal thriller.

After back-to-back defeats, the under-fire Frenchman admitted it was another tough afternoon for his side, who conceded four goals in a game for a second time this term.

Puel told his post-match press conference, via Leicester'sofficial website: "We were naive, naive to want to give intensity to the game and we conceded four goals away after all this emotion in counter-attacks.

"We had a different feeling – positive and negative. Negative first, as we conceded two goals in the first 15 minutes. It’s crazy, and not the first time.

“We had to come back in the game and we had a good collective reaction after the second goal with good chances, good play, good quality in the game without maintaining the good quality all the time. With poor starts sometimes, without good moves at the end of the first half.”

Despite finding themselves 2-0 down in the first 15 minutes, the Foxes' attacking performance would have pleased Puel. Rallying through Demarai Gray and Harvey Barnes, he praised his team's spirited second half display, but admitted they must improve.

He added: “It was a shame because we felt the pressure on this team. We came back in the second half with another spirit and quality. We found the draw and it was a fantastic feeling at the time.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

“We need now to find the spirit and positive attitude in our play for all the game, with consistency game after game. We cannot play up and down in the same game like this.

"It’s a big frustration, big disappointment at the moment but success for the future because we showed a lot of quality. It’s a shame to finish with this disappointment at the end, we have to improve.”

