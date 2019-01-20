José Mourinho Hits Out at Lack of Financial Backing at Man Utd & Rules Spurs Out of Title Race

José Mourinho hit out at his former club Manchester United while appearing as a pundit during Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League win over Chelsea on Sunday, claiming that the Red Devils didn't back him in the transfer market.

The fiery Portuguese manager was sacked by United last month, after a dismal start to the 2018/19 Premier League campaign. The 55-year-old is currently evaluating his options before taking his next step in management, and appeared as a pundit on beIN Sports on Sunday, and was unusually interviewed throughout the London derby on a split-screen setup.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Discussing his time at United, via the Daily Mail, Mourinho claimed: "In Liverpool, I think how many players were in Liverpool before Jurgen arrived? No Alisson (Becker), no (Virgil) Van Dijk, no (Andrew) Robertson, no (Mohamed) Salah, no (Roberto) Firmino, no (Sadio) Mane, no Fabinho, no (Georginio) Wijnaldum, no (Naby) Keita, so this is work in depth.

"When I speak about leadership related to the structure of the club, it is not just leadership, it is everything, even the football ideas. If you are manager (and) you have in your hands the possibility to choose players to follow your football idea, or to follow the idea that you think is the best to win a competition, that is one thing. Another thing is if you are (not) able to do this."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 'Special One' also claimed (via the Mirror) he believed Spurs were no longer in the title race, stating: "In this moment there is huge pressure for them (Spurs). The top two is obvious, is clear. The third, the fourth, the fifth, the sixth. This is the moment of the truth. This is the moment where we are changing from December to January. It is a crucial period for them.

"United is coming strong. Tottenham is getting a little bit weaker and I think they lost six points at home in the previous two matches. So Tottenham is not anymore one of the three (chasing the title).

Meanwhile, United legend Paul Scholes is set to take on his first managerial role, with the ex-England international preparing to take the helm at League Two side Oldham Athletic. The Latics are currently sitting 12th in the table, and will be hoping that Scholes' extensive experience of winning titles as a player will provide a real boost to their hopes for success.