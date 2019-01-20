Jurgen Klopp Praises Liverpool's Character After Anfield Nail-Biter Against Crystal Palace

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp cut a relieved figure following the final whistle as he lauded his players' 'character' following a narrow victory against Crystal Palace, a side that have become something of a bogey team for the Reds in recent years.

A brace from Mohamed Salah, as well as goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané saw Liverpool overcome a spirited Palace side who remained in the contest right up until the final whistle.

Jurgen Klopp told his post-match press conference, via The Guardian: "A game like this can go in all directions. We dominated the first half but went in 1-0 down. When Sadio Mané scored the fourth goal in stoppage time I looked at my watch and thought: 'OK that should be enough.'

"They came back with another goal and then Rafa Camacho wins the game in pretty much the last second.I don’t want to think about what might have happened if he had not won that ball. Zaha had a really good game, he gave us a lot of problems. There are different ways to win games and today we had to dig in with all we had.

"Nobody should be surprised by the character of the boys,” added the German.

“They are ready to fight for it all. In the first half when we were 1-0 down I am pretty sure a lot of people would have thought this might be the day when lose it but it was not like that.

“We stayed positive and changed a few things, we needed to get more men in the box and of course we had Mohamed Salah.”

Following a sensational debut season on Merseyside, Liverpool's Egyptain forward has continued his goalscoring exploits this term and notched his 50th Premier League goal for the Reds in 72 games.

Klopp admitted that Salah may have reached the landmark even faster had he been utilised in a more central role last term: "I heard the names of the players who have done it quicker, Alan Shearer, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Andy Cole are all top strikers. Maybe Mo would have scored even more if I had not kept using him on the right wing.”