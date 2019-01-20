Paris Saint-Germain Superstar Kylian Mbappe Hints at Mega Money Move to Real Madrid Next Summer

By 90Min
January 20, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has insisted he is not currently thinking about a move to Real Madrid, but added that his situation could change at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the world's finest talents, finishing fourth in the 2018 Ballon d'Or award standings. He has already racked up 18 goals and ten assists in 22 appearances this season, and has often been linked with a monumental move to Real.

Speaking to AS after netting a hat-trick in PSG's 9-0 victory over Guingamp, Mbappe opened the door to a possible move to Real in the future. He said: "I am very happy with my present at Paris Saint-Germain, I have a contract until 2021 or 2022 and it is not the time to think about something else."

However, when asked if a move to Real would interest him, Mbappe said: "I feel very good here, but in football and the future you never know, I am certain that I am going to finish the year here and then we will see."

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Finally, discussing his side's comprehensive victory over Guingamp, Mbappe said: "We played a great game, winning with authority and determination, having spent a few days together helped the group a lot. 

"I'm worried about Marco [Verratti]'s injury because of the importance he has in the team, he's a player indispensable, I hope to return as soon as possible.

"We all know that we need reinforcement, there are people who work for it, we played a full game, with rhythm and intensity, we are in the moment of truth, we have a different spirit."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Real have endured a challenging La Liga campaign this season and find themselves seven points behind Barcelona in the league table. Consistency has proven to be a real concern for the side, with the likes of Isco and Gareth Bale struggling to impress since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

