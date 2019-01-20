Sky Sports Reporter Insists Tottenham Will Not Rush to Make Signings in the January Transfer Window

By 90Min
January 20, 2019

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has insisted that it is unlikely Tottenham will be making any signings this January, despite the absences of first team stars Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

It's been a difficult week for Tottenham, with Kane suffering an ankle injury during last week's defeat to Manchester United, Son leaving the club temporarily to join South Korea at the Asia Cup, Mousa Dembele being sold and finally Dele Alli picking up a suspected hamstring injury during Sunday's win over Fulham.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Whilst it seems as though reinforcements may be necessary, Sheth has suggested that it's unlikely Tottenham will even consider delving into the transfer market.

"Potentially yes, in reality you'd have to say not sure or no,” he said on the Transfer Talk podcast, as per the Daily Star.

"Just bear this in mind. Tottenham were the only club not to buy a player in the last summer transfer window since the window system came into force.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"Add to that, listen to this stat, they've only signed three players in the winter window since they signed Lewis Holtby back in 2013 - Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and DeAndre Yedlin."

Sheth also suggested that it would be easier said than done finding a replacement for Kane, claiming that opposition sides would be looking to take advantage of their desperate situation.

"Just imagine this scenario, Tottenham went into the market with the potential selling clubs knowing they were desperate because Harry Kane is injured.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

“You can imagine them adding a premium to any transfer fee or loan fee.

"Add to that - and any player coming in - knowing they'd only be realistically selected in Kane's absence, when he returns they're out of the team again."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message