All-Star Lookalikes 'the Kloppelgangers' to Enter 2019 FA People's Cup

The 2019 FA People's Cup is set to be blessed with the presence of some of the Premier League's best-known faces...well, sort of.

The annual small-sided competition, established in 2015, saw more than 45,000 players take part over 15 categories last year, and prides itself on inclusiveness, with people from all walks of life invited to take part - including those whose party trick is looking a bit like some famous footballers.

Image by Robbie Copeland

With that being the case, the 2019 event is set to welcome 'the Kloppelgangers' - six amateur players and a manager baring striking resemblance to some of English football's highest profile stars.

Their lineup includes Dan from Durham as ‘Kasper Schmeichel’, Ash from Kent as ‘Eric Dier’, David from Manchester as ‘Paul Pogba’, Keith from Sunderland as ‘Mesut Özil’, Jordan from London as ‘Sadio Mane’ and, confusingly, Salah from London as ‘Sergio Aguero’.

Leading the charge from the sidelines, of course, is manager Toby, from Edinburgh, doing his best impression of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The competition is open to players of all abilities, with the only requisite being that you're over 16, so if you fancy biting at the ankles of Paul Pogba with a team of your mates, then you can apply via the FA People's Cup website.