All-Star Lookalikes 'the Kloppelgangers' to Enter 2019 FA People's Cup

By 90Min
January 21, 2019

The 2019 FA People's Cup is set to be blessed with the presence of some of the Premier League's best-known faces...well, sort of. 

The annual small-sided competition, established in 2015, saw more than 45,000 players take part over 15 categories last year, and prides itself on inclusiveness, with people from all walks of life invited to take part - including those whose party trick is looking a bit like some famous footballers. 

Image by Robbie Copeland

With that being the case, the 2019 event is set to welcome 'the Kloppelgangers' - six amateur players and a manager baring striking resemblance to some of English football's highest profile stars.

Their lineup includes Dan from Durham as ‘Kasper Schmeichel’, Ash from Kent as ‘Eric Dier’, David from Manchester as ‘Paul Pogba’, Keith from Sunderland as ‘Mesut Özil’, Jordan from London as ‘Sadio Mane’ and, confusingly, Salah from London as ‘Sergio Aguero’.

Leading the charge from the sidelines, of course, is manager Toby, from Edinburgh, doing his best impression of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. 

The competition is open to players of all abilities, with the only requisite being that you're over 16, so if you fancy biting at the ankles of Paul Pogba with a team of your mates, then you can apply via the FA People's Cup website.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message