Alvaro Morata's Loan Move From Chelsea to Atletico Madrid a 'Done Deal'

By 90Min
January 21, 2019

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata's much-anticipated move to Atletico Madrid is reportedly a 'done deal', according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Spain forward has endured a difficult spell under new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri this season, and has found himself out of the matchday squad in recent weeks.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

With Sarri's side on the verge of completing a move for Milan forward Gonzalo Higuaín, speculation had been growing that Morata could well find himself out of Stamford Bridge in January.

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Spaniard's arrival at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium is a 'done deal', and will offer Diego Simeone side's another striking option.

Morata began his professional career at Atletico's city rivals Real, and enjoyed a breakthrough year in the 2013/2014 campaign when he scored eight times in 23 La Liga appearances.

The 26-year-old signed for Serie A giants Juventus at the end of the season for a reported €20m, and was instrumental in the Old Lady's run to the Champions League final with five goals in the competition.

After just two years in Italy, Madrid exercised their buy-back option on the forward and signed him for €30m, and enjoyed a prolific goal-scoring campaign with 20 goals in 43 games.

Morata then reunited with former Juventus mentor Antonio Conte at Chelsea, and became the 17th Blues player to score a hat-trick when he netted three times in a 4-0 away victory against Stoke City.

Under new boss Sarri this season however, the Spaniard has struggled for a consistent run of form, and has now likely played his last game in a Chelsea shirt.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message