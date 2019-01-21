Alvaro Morata's Loan Move From Chelsea to Atletico Madrid a 'Done Deal'

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata's much-anticipated move to Atletico Madrid is reportedly a 'done deal', according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Spain forward has endured a difficult spell under new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri this season, and has found himself out of the matchday squad in recent weeks.



With Sarri's side on the verge of completing a move for Milan forward Gonzalo Higuaín , speculation had been growing that Morata could well find himself out of Stamford Bridge in January.

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Spaniard's arrival at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium is a 'done deal', and will offer Diego Simeone side's another striking option.

Morata from Chelsea to Átletico Madrid is a done deal. Confirmed. Here we go! 🇪🇸⚪️🔴 #CFC #Atleti #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2019

Morata began his professional career at Atletico's city rivals Real, and enjoyed a breakthrough year in the 2013/2014 campaign when he scored eight times in 23 La Liga appearances.

The 26-year-old signed for Serie A giants Juventus at the end of the season for a reported €20m, and was instrumental in the Old Lady's run to the Champions League final with five goals in the competition.

After just two years in Italy, Madrid exercised their buy-back option on the forward and signed him for €30m, and enjoyed a prolific goal-scoring campaign with 20 goals in 43 games.

Àlvaro Morata could be heading back to Spain. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/DjoVhpjOQY — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) January 17, 2019

Morata then reunited with former Juventus mentor Antonio Conte at Chelsea , and became the 17th Blues player to score a hat-trick when he netted three times in a 4-0 away victory against Stoke City.

Under new boss Sarri this season however, the Spaniard has struggled for a consistent run of form, and has now likely played his last game in a Chelsea shirt.