Arsenal Set to 'Make Offer' to Sign Atletico Madrid Winger Gelson Martins on Loan

Arsenal are lining up a move for Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins as they seek reinforcements to help with their top four challenge.

The Gunners are only able to make loan signings this month but are yet to add to their squad, with Unai Emery enduring a frustrating transfer window and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat reportedly on the brink of leaving.

There are signs that progress is being made with Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (via the Mirror) claiming that Arsenal have submitted an offer for Martins.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Martins been a peripheral figure for Atletico Madrid this season following his summer move from Sporting CP, so Diego Simeone may be prepared to let him leave on loan.

He has made only one start in La Liga, only one start in the Champions League, and his only goal came against fourth tier Sant Andreu in the Copa del Rey.

With Atletico progressing to the Champions League last 16, Martins would be eligible to play for Arsenal in the Europa League knockout stages.

Arsenal are said to be still trying to sign Denis Suarez from Barcelona as well. The 25-year-old midfielder, who played under Unai Emery at Sevilla and is out of favour at the Nou Camp, is keen to reunite with his former manager, but talks between Arsenal and Barca appear to be at an impasse.

Emery may be inclined to strengthen his defence too, with Hector Bellerin joining Rob Holding as a long-term absentee after suffering a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury against Chelsea on Saturday.

Arsenal won that match 2-0 to move within three points of the top four, although Manchester United are also breathing down their necks.