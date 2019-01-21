Bayern Munich Playmaker James Rodriguez Turns Down January Move to Arsenal and Napoli

Bayern midfielder James Rodriguez has reportedly turned down the opportunity to join either Arsenal or Napoli on a short-term deal this January.

The Colombia international has just six months remaining on his two-year loan from Real Madrid, but has struggled for game time this season since Niko Kovac took over as Bayern manager last summer.



James' situation has led to growing speculation that he could be on his way out of the Allianz Arena to join either Arsenal or Napoli, but ESPN now reports that the 27-year-old will stay at Bayern for the remainder of his loan deal.

The report adds that there is still a possibility James could extend his stay with the Bavarian giants after his loan ends, with the agreement with Real Madrid in 2017 including an option for the Bundesliga giants to make the deal permanent for a reported €42m.

Since the start of the 2017/18 Bundesliga season, James Rodríguez is making a key pass more frequently (every 25.6 minutes) than any other player [WhoScored] pic.twitter.com/W4O99YEBeH — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@eMiaSanMia) January 16, 2019

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti enjoyed a fruitful relationship with the Colombian during their time together at Madrid and Bayern respectively, with the playmaker starring in the 2014/15 campaign in particular with 13 goals and 13 assists in 29 La Liga games.

After enjoying a breakthrough in European football at Portuguese side Porto, James signed for AS Monaco in 2013, and ended the season with a starring role in Colombia's run to the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup.



