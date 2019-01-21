Chelsea Defender Marcos Alonso Avoids Retrospective Punishment After Arsenal Altercation

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has reportedly avoided retrospective action from the Premier League, despite pushing Arsenal's Ashley Maitland-Nile in the face during Saturday's London derby.

In a hot blooded encounter, the Spain international appeared to push the youngster in the face at a corner late on in the match. The referee appeared to miss the incident, though a number of pundits have since suggested that had he witnessed the act, he may well have given the former Bolton Wanderers man a straight red card.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

According to Daily Telegraph correspondent Matt Law, the 28-year-old will not face any retrospective action for the collision, and won't be subject to either a fine or any form of ban. The news will come as a boost to Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, as he prepares his side for a difficult battle to secure a top four finish by the end of the season.

Alonso's moment of petulance arguably sums up the frustrations the player has found this season - going from Fantasy Football titan to consistent liability in a short matter of time. It could be contended that the Blues' switch to a back four under Sarri is to blame for his distinct dip in form, with the player now having a far greater defensive responsibility than before.

A bit of good news for Chelsea and Sarri this am - Marcos Alonso won't face any retrospective action for putting his hand into the face of Ainsley Maitland-Niles during Arsenal's 2-0 win on Saturday. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 21, 2019

While the Blues are unlikely to splash any further cash this month, having already spent £58m on Christian Pulisic, they could well look to secure an upgrade on Alonso in the summer. Sarri appears to be determined to mould his squad into a lean, mean, Sarriballin' machine, and signing a more competent left-back would go a long way to achieving his aims.

Meanwhile, Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín is believed to be on the verge of cutting short his loan spell with AC Milan to join Chelsea on a short-term basis. I Rossoneri manager Gennaro Gattuso claimed that he has accepted the powerful forward's decision, and duly left him out of the match squad to face Genoa on Monday afternoon.