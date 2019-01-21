Chelsea Defender Marcos Alonso Avoids Retrospective Punishment After Arsenal Altercation

By 90Min
January 21, 2019

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has reportedly avoided retrospective action from the Premier League, despite pushing Arsenal's Ashley Maitland-Nile in the face during Saturday's London derby.

In a hot blooded encounter, the Spain international appeared to push the youngster in the face at a corner late on in the match. The referee appeared to miss the incident, though a number of pundits have since suggested that had he witnessed the act, he may well have given the former Bolton Wanderers man a straight red card.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

According to Daily Telegraph correspondent Matt Law, the 28-year-old will not face any retrospective action for the collision, and won't be subject to either a fine or any form of ban. The news will come as a boost to Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, as he prepares his side for a difficult battle to secure a top four finish by the end of the season.

Alonso's moment of petulance arguably sums up the frustrations the player has found this season - going from Fantasy Football titan to consistent liability in a short matter of time. It could be contended that the Blues' switch to a back four under Sarri is to blame for his distinct dip in form, with the player now having a far greater defensive responsibility than before.

While the Blues are unlikely to splash any further cash this month, having already spent £58m on Christian Pulisic, they could well look to secure an upgrade on Alonso in the summer. Sarri appears to be determined to mould his squad into a lean, mean, Sarriballin' machine, and signing a more competent left-back would go a long way to achieving his aims.

Meanwhile, Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín is believed to be on the verge of cutting short his loan spell with AC Milan to join Chelsea on a short-term basis. I Rossoneri manager Gennaro Gattuso claimed that he has accepted the powerful forward's decision, and duly left him out of the match squad to face Genoa on Monday afternoon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message