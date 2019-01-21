Danny Murphy and Dion Dublin Explain Why Liverpool Are Favourites for the Premier League Title

Pundits Danny Murphy and Dion Dublin have said Liverpool are now the favourites for the Premier League title - saying the Reds' more favourable run-in and superior defensive record should be enough to get them over the line.

The weekend's results saw Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 4-3, while champions Manchester City comfortably saw off Huddersfield, meaning it's as you were at the top with Jurgen Klopp's side four points ahead of their nearest challengers, as they seek their first title in the Premier League era.

And speaking on BBC's Match of the Day 2, Murphy, who made 248 appearances for Liverpool before retiring to punditry, says they are well-placed to do so due to their more favourable fixture-list - as they have just three of the current top six to play before the end of the season.

“I said last night that now I believe that Liverpool are going to win it. And I mean that because of things going for them even when they're playing not so well and winning games.

“I think it's fascinating and I think it's great that we've got this healthy competition. I actually think, if you look at the fixture list now and analyse it, I think Liverpool have got the easier run-in.”

It's a sentiment echoed by fellow pundit Dion Dublin, who admitted he'd rather be in Liverpool's shoes than second-placed City at present, highlighting the Reds' stellar defensive record - conceding just 13 Premier League goals so far this season.

"At this present time, because of where Liverpool are, I'm with Danny. I think Liverpool have got that ascendancy.

"The thing that has been the difference this year for Liverpool is not conceding. Yesterday they conceded three goals at home which isn't great. As a manager in this situation, you'd rather win 1-0 than concede three goals.

"I'm hoping it is just one of those days that happen and can happen at any point in the season. I still think that you'd rather be in Liverpool's shoes than Man City's as Pep has said.

"It's going to be nip and tuck."