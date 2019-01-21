Report: Diego Simeone to Extend Atletico Madrid Contract to 2021

Diego Simeone has reportedly agreed to extend his current deal at Atletico Madrid by one year, following the loan signing of Alvaro Morata from Chelsea.

By 90Min
January 21, 2019

Diego Simeone has reportedly agreed to extend his current deal at Atletico Madrid by one year, following the loan signing of Alvaro Morata from Chelsea. 

It is understood that the move for Morata is integral to Simeone putting pen to paper on any contract extension, and the completion of this deal - which will be made official this week - has pushed the Argentine to extend his stay until 2021.

The news regarding Simeone will not be made official until February, but Spanish publication AS has learned that "president Miguel Ángel Gil Marín and Simeone’s agent and sister, Natalia Simeone, who have been negotiating the over Argentine coach’s conditions, have finally come to an agreement."

The tactician has been asking for a "broad refurbishment of the squad" for some time in order to sufficiently challenge for La Liga and Champions League titles this year, and he sees Morata's arrival as a big step in this respect. 

Unfortunately, this latest contract is also expected to be the last one he signs with Los Rojiblancos, after making no bones of his desire to manage his former side Inter in the foreseeable future.

Indeed, when he was probed on his future in December, the 48-year-old declared: “I think I have been very clear about this, I must have said it 2,000 times, about my return to Inter. There’s no need to say it again. It will definitely happen."

After joining Atleti in 2011 from Racing Club, Simeone has gone on to win one league title, one Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues and reached two Champions League finals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message