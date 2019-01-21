Diego Simeone has reportedly agreed to extend his current deal at Atletico Madrid by one year, following the loan signing of Alvaro Morata from Chelsea.

It is understood that the move for Morata is integral to Simeone putting pen to paper on any contract extension, and the completion of this deal - which will be made official this week - has pushed the Argentine to extend his stay until 2021.

The news regarding Simeone will not be made official until February, but Spanish publication AS has learned that "president Miguel Ángel Gil Marín and Simeone’s agent and sister, Natalia Simeone, who have been negotiating the over Argentine coach’s conditions, have finally come to an agreement."

The tactician has been asking for a "broad refurbishment of the squad" for some time in order to sufficiently challenge for La Liga and Champions League titles this year, and he sees Morata's arrival as a big step in this respect.

Unfortunately, this latest contract is also expected to be the last one he signs with Los Rojiblancos, after making no bones of his desire to manage his former side Inter in the foreseeable future.

Indeed, when he was probed on his future in December, the 48-year-old declared: “I think I have been very clear about this, I must have said it 2,000 times, about my return to Inter. There’s no need to say it again. It will definitely happen."

After joining Atleti in 2011 from Racing Club, Simeone has gone on to win one league title, one Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues and reached two Champions League finals.