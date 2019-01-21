Eden Hazard Admits to 'Frustrating' Maurizio Sarri as Well as Previous Managers at Chelsea

Eden Hazard has admitted to 'frustrating' all the managers in his career with his goalscoring exploits, or lack thereof, including current boss Maurizio Sarri.

Despite netting 12 times across competitions thus far, as well as providing 10 assists for his teammates, the Chelsea man has still come under fire for not carrying the Blues more with his goals.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

And, speaking to France Football about his relationships with managers past and present, Hazard admitted he has frustrated all of them at one point or another.

Probed on his relationship with Sarri, the Belgian revealed: “I didn’t just frustrate Conte. In my career, I’ve frustrated all my managers, and now, I’m frustrating Sarri. I frustrated Mourinho.

"They all think you need to score more, do such and such more. I’ll also frustrate the next manager I have.”

Expanding on this, Hazard went on to clarify his stance towards such statistical measurements, declaring: "If this season, I finish 30 goals and 20 assists, we will all say: 'Oh yeah, exceptional'. Even if I make matches all rotten. But that's not what I want. I do not care [about it]!"

However, the 27-year-old also conceded that he may be alone in this viewpoint among the fellow leading players of his generation, declaring: "I may be apart in the best players in the world. Because the best think goals, passes, trophies. And I have never been like that. So yes, maybe ... After that, in professional football, there are a lot of players like me who want to have fun."