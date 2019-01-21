Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Rules Out Transfer Window Business Despite Defensive Injury Crisis

By 90Min
January 21, 2019

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has ruled out the possibility of bolstering his defence in the January transfer window, despite the Reds' back line being hit by a series of injuries in the last few weeks.

The Reds lost stand-in centre-back Fabinho to a hamstring injury during the 4-3 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren are also expected to remain on the sidelines for at least another match. Despite their defence dropping like flies, the Reds remain four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Discussing the possibility of strengthening his side in January, via the Mirror, Klopp said: "It is a really difficult problem. I can imagine what people think about this situation but you have to make decisions in moments when decisions are on the table. That’s why (Nathaniel) Clyne is not here anymore.

“In that moment we had plenty of options and now we don’t have them. That’s how it is in our next games. Trent (Alexander-Arnold) got an injury and it’s serious but not that serious. He will be back early but I don’t know if early enough for the next game. Maybe the game after. Everyone gives me the feeling, Trent as well, that that is absolutely possible.


"We have to come through this situation. Tell me a player who can play right back and other positions as well better than our boys like Rafa [Camacho] can do?”

Having laid out more than £160m on new signings this season, it appears the Reds are unwilling to sanction any new deals until the summer. Klopp may well rue the loan departure of Clyne, but the current crop of injuries are unlikely to damage his side's title challenge too greatly, with his squad benefitting from a nine-day rest until their next match against Leicester

In other news, Manchester United are believed to have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Benfica wonderkid João Félix. The 19-year-old prodigy is thought to be highly coveted by the two Premier League sides, with the Red Devils now believed to have scouted the player extensively ahead of a bid to rival Liverpool's rumoured recent offer of €60m.

