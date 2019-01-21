Liverpool Unveil Pepijn Lijnders as New Assistant Manager Following Zeljko Buvac's Official Exit

Liverpool have revealed that Pepijn Lijnders will replace Zeljko Buvac as Jurgen Klopp's assistant manager, following the Bosnian's official departure from Anfield.

Buvac has not been in Merseyside since April due to personal reasons, but it was announced on Monday that he would not be returning to the club. Lijnders has been filling in for Buvac so far this season, though his role wasn't previously defined beyond a senior position in the coaching set-up.

However, as revealed by the club's official first team staff page, Lijnders' title has now been updated to assistant manager.

Though as of yet no official unveiling has been conducted, his current profile on the page explains: "Pepijn Lijnders returned to Liverpool FC in a senior role within Jürgen Klopp's first-team coaching setup in the summer of 2018.

"The Dutchman had previously spent three-and-a-half years with the club, initially as Under-16s coach at the Academy for one season before taking up the newly-created position of first-team development coach in 2015.

"A crucial link between the youth system in Kirkby and the senior environment at Melwood, his duties grew further following the appointment of Klopp as manager and he became a key figure in the German's backroom team.

"Lijnders, a thoughtful student of the game, had previously worked at PSV Eindhoven in his homeland for five seasons before a seven-year stint at FC Porto in Portugal."

It continues: "Having helped oversee the progress of the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn, he took up his first challenge as a manager with NEC Nijmegen in January 2018.

"After Lijnders parted company with the Dutch club, the Reds moved quickly to bring him back to Merseyside and he re-joined Klopp's staff ahead of the 2018-19 campaign."