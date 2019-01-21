Man City Supporter Humorously Mistaken by Reporter for Potential Huddersfield Boss Jan Siewert

By 90Min
January 21, 2019

Manchester City fan Martin Warhurst was humorously mistaken for potential Huddersfield Town boss Jan Siewert on Sunday by a reporter, while spectating the Premier League clash. 

The fan shares an uncanny likeness to the German, as TV cameras caught a reporter appearing to ask him whether he was Siewert, the likely candidate to fill the manager vacancy left by David Wagner.

Unlike the soon-to-be announced Siewert, this supporter will have liked what he saw on Sunday, as City ran out 3-0 winners at the John Smith's Stadium.

Speaking after the game, the Manchester City fan saw the funny side of the event, which happened in the 75th minute of the game.

"It was bizarre. Basically what happened is I was sat in the crowd and suddenly I was aware of a guy coming towards me from the right hand side," Warhurst said, quoted by the BBC.

"He said 'Are you Jan, the new manager?' I laughed and said: 'No, no, that's not me. I'm Martin from Wakefield'. That was all I heard of it and then suddenly everybody's phones and my phone started going crazy, saying 'I've just seen you on telly'.

"There was lots of reaction from people in the crowd - just people coming up and having selfies and people patting me on the back and wishing me luck."

The City fan acknowledged his similarity to the 36-year-old, but still had time for a little dig at the favourite for the next Huddersfield boss.

"I'm a much more attractive guy," he joked, while offering his doppelganger some footballing advice for the future. "My tip, if I were the Huddersfield manager playing against a team like Manchester City, I think if they played a formation of 5-5-5 they might actually stand a chance!"

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message