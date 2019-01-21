Mauricio Pochettino Challenges Tottenham Players to Seize Opportunity Following Dele Alli's Injury

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he will need to call on the rest of his squad to perform after Dele Alli sustained a suspected hamstring injury during Tottenham's win over Fulham.

Alli hobbled off with nine minutes left on the clock after clutching his hamstring prior to a challenge from Ryan Sessegnon. He received treatment off the pitch, but the Tottenham coaching staff took no risks and substituted him for Georges-Kevin N'Koudou.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

When discussing Alli's injury with Sky Sports, the Tottenham manager said: "You know very well the action. We need to assess him in the next few days.





"The hamstring is a muscle we need to be careful with, but it doesn't look great. On the pitch, we all agree that when you see him put his hands on his hamstring you feel... it's not great."





Speaking about his subsequent team selection for Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea, he added: "It's a massive opportunity for another player. We are going there to win and try and get into the final."

FULL-TIME: Late, late drama at Craven Cottage. @HarryWinks seals all three points in stoppage time! #COYS pic.twitter.com/4eITz8Lj55 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 20, 2019

Pochettino also provided his assessment of the game as a whole, admitting that his side were forced to dig deep to come away with the victory.

"I need to say that I am so excited now," he added. "The adrenaline at the end was amazing, it shows you always need to believe to the end.

"I think the performance was solid, although maybe not great. We dominated and had possession, but Fulham are a team that needed to win. They showed their quality and we struggled a little bit in the first half because from set-pieces they work so hard.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"I am happy because the effort was fantastic.

"When there are problems with some players there are opportunities for others, and today was a massive opportunity for others to step up."