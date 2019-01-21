Napoli Boss Carlo Ancelotti Heaps Praise on 'Sensational' Arkadiusz Milik in 2-1 Win Over Lazio

By 90Min
January 21, 2019

Carlo Ancelotti has praised the quality of Napoli's performance after the Partenopei cut Juventus' lead at the top of Serie A to six points with a 2-1 win at home to Lazio. 

Napoli went 2-0 up thanks to Jose Callejon's strike and a stunning Arkadiusz Milik free kick, before they were pegged back by Ciro Immobile's finessed finish. 

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Lazio were unable to mount much of a fightback after they were reduced to ten men, when Francesco Acerbi was sent off for a late challenge on Callejon. Acerbi's red card, in his 149th consecutive Serie A appearance, means he will not break the 162-match milestone set by Inter legend Javier Zanetti. 

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, via Football Italia, Ancelotti said: “We were missing a lot of players today, but you really couldn’t tell at all, so that shows our strength in depth.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

“We had moments of difficulty, some of which we could’ve dealt with better and there were some naïve errors, but overall there was a lot of quality. Milik scored a sensational free kick and hit the woodwork twice this evening.

“Milik is Milik! He can only improve by maintaining the consistency he has right now. He was out of action with injuries for two years, so we knew that we’d have to wait a while for him to find his form.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

“We did a lot of work with him on fitness and physicality, putting more strength in his legs. When a player is out for two years, it is natural to need time to get used to the timing and movement again. We knew he would require patience". 

Napoli will be handed a much needed boost of confidence after a hard-fought win before they face AC Milan in their next two fixtures, in the Serie A next Saturday, before a Coppa Italia tie on Tuesday, 29 January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message