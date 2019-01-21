Norwich Confirm Involvement in EFL Clubs' Complaint Over Marcelo Bielsa's 'Spygate' Controversy

Norwich City have confirmed that they are one of a number of sides who have demanded a full investigation into Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa and last week's 'Spygate' controversy.

The Canaries revealed that they were part of a collective complaint made to the EFL after Bielsa admitted to sending a member of staff to secretly watch opposition teams train this season.



Norwich are the only side so far to confirm their involvement in the complaint, with a statement from the club reading: "Following comments made by Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa this week, Norwich City and a number of Championship clubs have written to the EFL asking for full disclosure."



The Yorkshire Evening Post report that 11 Championship clubs are angling for an 'extensive inquiry' into the issue after it was confirmed by the governing body that it was currently reviewing a complaint made by Frank Lampard's Derby County .

Prior to the Rams' 2-0 defeat at Elland Road on January 11, police were called to Derby's training ground 24 hours ahead of the game after reports of a man acting suspiciously outside their facility.

📆 Thursday:



👀 A suspicious man is reported at Derby’s Training Ground.



📆 Friday AM:



🕵‍♂ Derby confirm the man found was a Leeds United employee.



📆 Friday PM:



😳 Marcelo Bielsa admits he sent a man to spy on training.



📆 Friday PM:



✅ Leeds 2-0 Derby



🤷‍♂️ Plan worked. pic.twitter.com/maiu65iqth — SPORF (@Sporf) January 11, 2019

Leeds boss Bielsa later acknowledged that the individual was a member of his own backroom staff and had travelled under his instruction to watch Lampard's side train.

The Football Association is understood to have also begun investigating the matter, but pressure on the EFL increased last Friday when Leeds' Championship rivals were shocked to hear Bielsa's confirmation that he had instructed similar scouting trips before every league game this season.

The confirmation came during the Argentine's hour-long media briefing on Wednesday, and as of yet it remains unclear as to what prospective punishment Leeds could face, although it has been reported that a points deduction remains unlikely.

Calls for a touchline ban for Bielsa or points deduction for Leeds United over Spygate are far too extreme. Just needs a warning from the FA, for the EFL to tighten its rules, LMA to have a quiet word about respect between its members and everybody advised to plant more trees... — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 18, 2019

The Peacocks lead the Championship by a solitary point from rivals Norwich, following their surprise defeat at Stoke City on the weekend.