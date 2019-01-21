Paul Pogba Ready to Discuss New Contract After Key Changes Are Made at Man Utd

After ample speculation surrounding his Manchester United future under Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba is expected to sit down with the club's representatives in the near future to discuss a potential extension on his current contract.

Pogba had become an estranged figure at the end of Mourinho's tenure, and there were plenty of rumours linking him with a January exit to the likes of Juventus and Barcelona. However, the reversal in fortunes he's had under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to have given him a new lease of life at the Red Devils.

Duly, as reported by the Sun, the Frenchman is now ready to consider committing his future to the Red Devils, with contract talks set to commence between the two parties.



A source close to the Old Trafford club proclaimed: “Pogba's agent is ready to end the problems he has had with the club over the last few months.

“He wasn't over much towards the end of last year. There was a big breakdown of relationships while Mourinho was in charge. Raiola wants to talk about his clients ongoing future when all the January business is concluded, which won't be too much.

“There were talks over whether he would go, but there is no chance of that. He looks like he's the happiest he has been in a long time.”

The 26-year-old's deal is currently comprised of a £290,000-a-week pay package, though it is understood he would be looking for something far closer to Alexis Sanchez's whopping £505,000-a-week wage if he is to extend his stay in Manchester.



And he is not the only France international considering such an extension, with ESPN reporting that Anthony Martial is also close to signing a new five-year deal.

The negotiations between Martial and the club have been ongoing for over a year, but considerable progress has been made in the last two weeks, and the club are now confident of keeping the once wantaway forward.