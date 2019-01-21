Scott McTominay Signs New Contract With Manchester United Until 2023

By 90Min
January 21, 2019

Manchester United have announced that midfielder Scott McTominay has signed a new deal with club, which is set to keep him at Old Trafford until June 2023. 

The academy graduate joined the first team in July 2017, and hasn't looked back since, making 33 appearances for the Red Devils, 22 of those in the Premier League. Though he is yet to register an assist or a goal, he has retained an important role in the squad, with his versatility allowing him to fill in across the pitch when necessary. 

The club announced the deal, which also contains an option to be prolonged by a year, via their official website

The statement confirmed: "Manchester United is delighted to announce that Scott McTominay has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2023, with the option to extend for a further year."

And, upon the announcement, the Scotland international also had his say, admitting: "Manchester United has been my life since the age of five and playing for the club I've always supported is all I've ever wanted to do.

“I'm still young and I'm learning all the time from the manager, his coaching staff and from the world-class players in the squad.

"I can't wait to continue my progress at this great club."

His boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was equally delighted, proclaiming: "Scott has been with the club from a very young age, he has progressed through our Academy ranks and has made fantastic progress in the last couple of years.

”Scott is a young midfielder and is constantly improving. He's an intelligent player and wants to learn all the time.

“I am delighted he has signed a new contract and there is no doubt that he has a bright future ahead of him.”

      Modal message