Arsenal Line Up Juventus Goalkeeper Emil Audero as Replacement for Petr Cech This Summer

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

Arsenal have identified Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero as a potential replacement for the retiring Petr Cech.

Audero is currently out on loan at Sampdoria, where he has impressed so far this season, playing every minute in Serie A and keeping seven clean sheets in the process. However, with both Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia Perin blocking Audero's path to the first team at Juventus, his future appears to lie elsewhere.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Sampdoria will have the option to buy Audero at the end of the season as his contract with Juventus is set to expire, but they will face stiff opposition from a number of Premier League clubs  - most notably Arsenal.

Veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech has recently announced that he will be retiring at the end of the season, which would leave Bernd Leno with very little in the way of competition at the Emirates Stadium heading into the 2019/20 campaign.


Despite the need for a new goalkeeper, it is unlikely that Arsenal will be making any approach for the 22-year-old during the January transfer window after Unai Emery previously suggested that the Gunners will have to rely on loan deals if they are to bring in any reinforcement this month.

Cech has also insisted that he will fulfil his current contract with the Gunners.


"I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season, then I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch.” he stated in his retirement announcement.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message