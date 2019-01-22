A plane carrying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala and another passenger is missing off the Channel Islands near France, the French civil aviation authority said.

According to multiple reports, Sala and another unidentified person were aboard a Piper Malibu plane before it lost contact off Alderney on Monday night.

Guernsey authorities said the plane originated from Nantes and was en route to Wales, with the search resuming Tuesday morning with no trace of the plane being found after French and British maritime searched the English Channel for the plane.

"So far over 1,000sq miles have been searched by a total of five aircraft and two lifeboats. It is being co-ordinated by the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre," Guernsey police said. "There has been no trace of the aircraft. The search is continuing."

"We are very concerned by the latest news that a light aircraft lost contact over the Channel last night," Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman said in a statement.

"I am not expecting anyone to be alive. I don't think the coastguard are either. We just don't know how it disappeared," Channel Islands Airsearch chief officer John Fitzgerald told the Associated Press.

Sala, 28, was signed last weekend for a record fee £17m fee from French club Nantes. He has scored 42 goals for the squad since the 2015-16 season, including 12 goals in 19 appearances for Nantes in France’s Ligue 1 this season.