FA Fines West Ham £100,000 for Pitch Invasions That Took Place During Burnley Loss in 2018

West Ham have been fined £100,000 by the Football Association for the pitch invasions that took place during their defeat to Burnley last March.

The game was marred by consistent crowd troubles, where fans repeatedly entered the pitch to confront West Ham players, threw coins at co-owners owners David Sullivan and David Gold and one fan disrupted play when he stole a corner flag and planted it into the centre-circle.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

BBC Sport have now confirmed that the FA have sanctioned a £100,000 fine for the events that took place just under a year ago.

West Ham have also released a statement regarding the events on their club website.

"Following the conclusion of the FA inquiry, we would like to reaffirm our sincere apologies for the scenes witnessed at our home game against Burnley almost a year ago," the statement read.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

"The club has done everything within its power to address the issues that occurred that day, despite having no control over match-day security operations - a point which is accepted and reflected in the FA's findings.





"In line with our zero-tolerance approach, immediate action was taken against the perpetrators, resulting in 23 banning orders being issued. There is no place for behaviour like that at our club.





"Since the events in March last year, the Club has worked with its landlord and operator to ensure issues must be acknowledged transparently and the criticism from the FA is dealt with promptly.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

"The Club has made it clear for some time we would like to have greater control over our matchdays. We have the experience, know-how and a track record of success to oversee matchday operations."

On Tuesday, London Stadium operators E20 announced that the stadium operator, LS185, has been brought in-house which will help to bring the stadium back on to 'firm-financial footing'.