'Genuine Concern' for Cardiff Striker Emiliano Sala as Aircraft Goes Missing Over English Channel

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

A light aircraft reportedly carrying new Cardiff City signing Emiliano Sala has disappeared over the English Channel. 

L'Equipe report that the plane, which was taking the 28-year-old striker to Cardiff from Nantes, lost contact with air traffic control at around 8pm on Monday, failing to arrive in South Wales shortly before 9pm as scheduled, while police sources have told AFP that they believe Sala was on board the plane. 

A Guernsey police statement on Tuesday morning read: "A search and rescue operation is currently underway off the north of Alderney after a light aircraft disappeared from radar several hours ago. Two helicopters alongside the Guernsey and Alderney lifeboats are searching for it."


An HM Coastguard spokeswoman added that although the incident is outside of the UK search and rescue area, two helicopters have been dispatched to aid the search, saying: "HM Coastguard are currently assisting Guernsey Coastguard with a search for a light aircraft off Alderney in the Channel Islands. HM Coastguard helicopters from Solent and Newquay have been helping to search overnight with nothing found."

Meanwhile, the BBC report that there is 'genuine concern' for the striker from Cardiff City, who are seeking clarification of the situation. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message