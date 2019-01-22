'Genuine Concern' for Cardiff Striker Emiliano Sala as Aircraft Goes Missing Over English Channel

A light aircraft reportedly carrying new Cardiff City signing Emiliano Sala has disappeared over the English Channel.

L'Equipe report that the plane, which was taking the 28-year-old striker to Cardiff from Nantes, lost contact with air traffic control at around 8pm on Monday, failing to arrive in South Wales shortly before 9pm as scheduled, while police sources have told AFP that they believe Sala was on board the plane.

Foot - L'attaquant Emiliano #Sala à bord d'un avion disparu en mer entre Nantes et Cardiff (sources policières) #AFP pic.twitter.com/YxF3aH6IB7 — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) January 22, 2019

A Guernsey police statement on Tuesday morning read: "A search and rescue operation is currently underway off the north of Alderney after a light aircraft disappeared from radar several hours ago. Two helicopters alongside the Guernsey and Alderney lifeboats are searching for it."





An HM Coastguard spokeswoman added that although the incident is outside of the UK search and rescue area, two helicopters have been dispatched to aid the search, saying: "HM Coastguard are currently assisting Guernsey Coastguard with a search for a light aircraft off Alderney in the Channel Islands. HM Coastguard helicopters from Solent and Newquay have been helping to search overnight with nothing found."

Very worrying reports emerging that a small aircraft carrying two people, including new Cardiff signing Emiliano Sala, has disappeared. The plane left Nantes for Cardiff last night and disappeared whilst crossing the Channel. Rescue operations have been underway during the night — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) January 22, 2019

Meanwhile, the BBC report that there is 'genuine concern' for the striker from Cardiff City, who are seeking clarification of the situation.