Idrissa Gueye Agrees Deal in Principle to Join PSG But Everton Stand Firm Over €40m Valuation

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has reportedly agreed a deal in principle to join Paris Saint-Germain on a four and a half year deal, with a €25m bid submitted, though the Toffees look like they will stay firm in their €40m evaluation of the player. 

With Adrien Rabiot's unceremonious and ongoing exit from the French capital, the Parisians are desperate to bring in a midfielder this January transfer window, and Gueye has long been a player they have coveted.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

They were also looking into Zenit St Petersburg's Leandro Paredes, a target of Chelsea, and Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl, but have been dissuaded on both accounts by the lofty fees required. 

And, according to Yahoo Sport, the eagerness of Gueye himself has pushed them to cite him as their key target, with the "outlines of a four and a half year contract already defined", and a €25m (£22m) bid submitted, as per L'Equipe.

However, it looks like the Toffees will not let the 29-year-old leave without a fight and remain steadfast in their similarly high evaluation of €40m.

They are also adamant that they find a replacement for the Senegal international before any transfer is completed. It is understood they were keen on Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure, who has also previously garnered interest from the French champions, though the Hornets have rebuffed any advances in this transfer window. 

The Premier League side are thus targeting an undisclosed midfielder from Ligue 1, but have maintained that if a successor cannot be found, or PSG can't stump up the cash, Gueye will not be sold.

