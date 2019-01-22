Leicester Assure Claude Puel That His Job Is Not Under Immediate Threat Despite Inconsistent Form

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

Leicester City have assured Claude Puel that his job is not under threat after the Foxes' recent run of inconsistent results.

Following impressive victories over Chelsea and Manchester City in December, Leicester have since flattered to deceive, winning just one of their previous five games. 

Puel remains the bookies favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked, with David Wagner, Brendan Rodgers and Rafa Benitez all being linked with the potentially vacant managerial role.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

However, according to The MirrorLeicester have told Puel that his job is not currently on the line and he will be given time to turn things around.

Despite the recent poor results, there is little desire to shake things up at the King Power Stadium, particularly after the tragic events earlier on in the season which saw owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha lose his life in a helicopter crash alongside four other passengers.


A successor to Vichai is yet to be officially named, but his son Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is still currently running the club behind the scenes.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Leicester will be preparing for the visit of league leaders Liverpool next Wednesday and Puel has already urged his players to rediscover the form that saw them achieve success in December.

“I think the most important thing is I want my players to have a rest, to recover physically and in their minds, and to come back with a smile, with the right intensity, hard-working in training sessions to correct things,” he said, as per The Guardian.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“We need to manage our next game to have a fantastic challenge to create another upset."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message