Liverpool Legend Likens Mohamed Salah to Luis Suarez Over Recent Diving Accusations

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has compared Mohamed Salah to Barcelona's Luis Suarez, claiming the Egyptian goes down 'too easily' in the penalty area.

Salah has been a revelation since his move to Anfield from Roma in the summer of 2017. He has notched 50 Premier goals in just 72 appearances, the fourth fastest player to reach the milestone in the competition's history.

He has earned his reputation as a serious goal getter but another part of his game has come into question in recent weeks, with several fans and pundits accusing him of diving.

Aldridge, who won the league with Liverpool in 1988, wrote about the Egyptian forward in his column in the Liverpool Echo. He wrote: “Salah went down too easily against Crystal Palace and now he has a problem.





"The way Mo plays means he is always going to invite contact, he is often going to have two or three players around him in the box.

"Now Salah has to be careful. Everybody is on to him. This has happened in the past with players - think Luis Suarez - who look for a touch and then go down.

"Salah got touched. Did it warrant a penalty? Some referees would have given it. There was contact but, yes, Salah went down too easily."





Referees will be keeping an extra eye on Salah in the next few weeks as he comes under increased scrutiny.

With Liverpool's next three games coming against Leicester, West Ham and Bournemouth, the Egyptian winger will be hoping he can steer clear of any controversy and continue to focus on scoring goals.